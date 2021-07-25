Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 311.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of AxoGen worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.