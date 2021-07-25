Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,090 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.32% of Orthofix Medical worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.