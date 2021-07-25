Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $10.06 Million Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,521,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.03% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $275.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.