Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $13.63 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,632,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 87.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 45.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $316.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.10. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.07.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

