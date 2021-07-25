Polyient Games Governance Token Price Reaches $103.51 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $103.51 or 0.00303430 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.89 million and $11,368.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00808819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

