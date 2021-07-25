POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $74.16

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.16, but opened at $76.63. POSCO shares last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 885 shares.

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in POSCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

