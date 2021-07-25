PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.75.

PPG Industries stock opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

