Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$70.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) received a C$70.00 price objective from research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.43% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.