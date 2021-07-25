Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$127.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.00.

TSE:PBH opened at C$128.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 57.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$124.57. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

