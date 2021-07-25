Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,677,314 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 205.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $42,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

