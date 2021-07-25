Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $43.72 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $43,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.59 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

