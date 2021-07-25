Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.67% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $46,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

