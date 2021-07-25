Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 117,742 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $47,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

