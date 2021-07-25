Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 74,680 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.95% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $41,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

