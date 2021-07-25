Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,865 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.26% of Ubiquiti worth $49,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $311.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.45. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

