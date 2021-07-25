Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $40.39 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,455,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,008,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $7,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $22,175,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,525,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

