Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 68.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,956 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRI opened at $145.18 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.88.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

