Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Procure Space ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Shares of UFO stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO).

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.