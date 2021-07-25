Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 63.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

