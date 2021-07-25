Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

PRGS opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Progress Software by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

