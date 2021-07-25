Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

