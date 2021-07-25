ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 92,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.96 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.