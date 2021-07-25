ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.93 ($23.45).

Several analysts have issued reports on PSM shares. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ETR:PSM opened at €16.90 ($19.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

