Prosper Achieves Market Cap of $4.89 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Prosper has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042191 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002510 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012171 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

