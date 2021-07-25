Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

