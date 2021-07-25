Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Issued By William Blair

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Travelers Companies in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

