Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issued By B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELY. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

ELY stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,507,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.