Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Green Plains Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Green Plains by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Green Plains by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

