Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 142,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

