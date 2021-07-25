Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.08. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

