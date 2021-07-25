Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

ARDX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

