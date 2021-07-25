Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

