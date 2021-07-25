Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Decreased by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.