Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market cap of C$545.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

