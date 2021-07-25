Qcash (QC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $193.34 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.59 million and approximately $193.34 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

