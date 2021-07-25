Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE XM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.41. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $50,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

