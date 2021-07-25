QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.44. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.