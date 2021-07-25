Raiden Network Token Price Hits $0.33 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00256568 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000113 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

