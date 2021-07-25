Raymond James Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $28.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.17. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 11,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 324,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

