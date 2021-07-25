Raymond James Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.
NYSE WBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
