Raymond James Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

