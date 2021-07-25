Raymond James Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$26.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.20. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

