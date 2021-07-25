Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.