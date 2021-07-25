Raymond James Trims Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Target Price to $15.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.