Realio Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $242,264.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $242,264.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00118931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00138144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.76 or 1.00116818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.48 or 0.00866632 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.