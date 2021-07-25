RED Hits Market Cap of $530,119.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. RED has a total market cap of $530,119.00 and $17,839.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00364392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.