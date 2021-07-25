RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDHL. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $321.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

