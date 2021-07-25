Refereum Market Capitalization Achieves $44.69 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Refereum has a market cap of $44.69 million and $4.76 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00808348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

