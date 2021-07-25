Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

