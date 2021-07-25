Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.62

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 40511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

