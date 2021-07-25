Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.66. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.